FAA sends Las Cruces Airport warning letter, investigation into under-trained employee closed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation has found that the Las Cruces International Airport was not in compliance with the approved Airport Compliance Manual. The airport has since implemented corrective actions, according to the FAA. The correction stems from a letter the FAA sent the airport in May 2025, alleging that an employee had not received sufficient training and was not qualified for the job they were performing. Read the letter in full below:

The letter claimed that airport management attempted to implement corrective measures with the employee, but that city leadership allegedly "intervened and overruled their decisions." The FAA addressed the letter to airport administrator Andy Hume.

Now, the FAA says that the City of Las Cruces has implemented appropriate corrective actions and that the investigation is closed. The FAA adds that it sent a warning letter to city and airport officials in September 2025.

Read the FAA's new statement addressing this situation below: