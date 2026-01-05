Man accused of leaving after hitting 6-year-old with car

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 state that Chase Michael Carson, 29, is accused of leaving after allegedly hitting a 6-year-old child with his car outside a Las Cruces store.

Court documents state that police officers tracked down Carson based on the description of his truck provided by a witness.

Police officers knocked on Carson's door and started talking to him. Court documents state that Carson told the officers he had just come from the store where the incident happened.

"When asked if he was aware that he ran over a child, he advised that he was but that he left the scene because he was scared," investigators stated in the court documents.

Officers say that Carson smelled of alcohol when they arrested him the afternoon of December 28, 2025.

Carson is charged with Failure to Give Information and Render Aid - Accident With No Great Bodily Harm or Death, Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor of Drugs (Bodily Injury), Failure to Give Immediate Notice of Accidents, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident (No Great Bodily Harm or Death).

New Mexico State Police officials say that the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.