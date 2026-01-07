Las Cruces introducing new short-term rental ordinance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces has adopted new regulations for short-term rentals. A city spokesperson says the new regulations should support safety, neighborhood quality of life, and accountability.

The new ordinance went into effect on January 1, 2026 and enforcement will start on July 1, 2026.

Now, short-term rental owners will need to pay the city's annual business registration fee of $35, as well as a one-time Visit Las Cruces registration fee of $50 and an annual Visit Las Cruces renewal fee of $35 per unit.

Current short-term rental operators must submit a business registration application within 30 days of January 1, 2026.

"The ordinance also includes requirements related to posting the business registration inside the unit, maintaining insurance coverage, meeting basic safety expectations, providing appropriate parking guidance, and following occupancy and gathering limits," a city spokesperson explained. "Operators must also provide a responsible local contact for complaints and complete required neighborhood notification for property owners within 500 feet."