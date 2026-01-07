Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces Police officers getting pay raises

A Las Cruces Police patrol car.
LCPD
A Las Cruces Police patrol car.
By
Published 4:33 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces City Council approved a pay raise for police officers.

Thanks to a new memorandum of understanding between the city and the Las Cruces Police Officers Association, police officers will soon get a raise.

The approved collective bargaining agreement will allow for all represented commissioned officers of the Las Cruces Police Department to receive a 5% pay increase. All represented non-commissioned employees will be getting a 3% increase in pay.

The pay increases will go into effect the first full pay period after the approval of the resolution.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.