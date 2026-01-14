Officers shoot, kill knife-wielding man in Alamogordo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An officer-involved shooting happened last night in Alamogordo. The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Investigations Bureau is looking into the shooting.

Anthony Zane Blalock, 41, was killed, NMSP officials said. At 11:42 p.m., Alamogordo police officers were called out to reports of a possible burglary at a house on Virginia Avenue.

Officers found Blalock in the backyard with a knife. Officials say the officers asked Blalock if he had a knife. He responded that he had a knife and pulled it out. Officers ordered Blalock to drop the knife, but he instead kept walking forward, according to NMSP officials. Both officers fired their guns, hitting Blalock. The officers tried to render aid, but Blalock was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The officers were not injured.

Further investigation revealed that Blalock had lacerations to his face and wrist that officials say appeared to be self-inflicted.

NMSP says that they are not releasing the names of the officers at this moment.