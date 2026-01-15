Man escorted from Dona Ana County Government Center chamber

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 state that Derrick Pacheco is facing multiple charges after investigators say he started yelling and refused to leave a Dona Ana County meeting.

This happened at the Dona Ana County Government Center located at 845 North Motel Boulevard on January 13, 2026.

Court documents state that a Dona Ana County Sheriff deputy was called to remove Pacheco from the building. When the deputy arrived, he found Pacheco yelling in the chamber and a group of people attempting to ask him to leave. The court documents state that Pacheco refused to leave and resisted arrest when the deputy tried to handcuff him.

Court documents state that Pacheco knew "consent to enter or remain" in the building had previously been denied to him.

Pacheco is charged with criminal trespass (unposted), resisting, evading/obstructing an officer(arrest), and disorderly conduct.