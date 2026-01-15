Skip to Content
New Mexico

Man escorted from Dona Ana County Government Center chamber

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
New
Published 4:55 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 state that Derrick Pacheco is facing multiple charges after investigators say he started yelling and refused to leave a Dona Ana County meeting.

This happened at the Dona Ana County Government Center located at 845 North Motel Boulevard on January 13, 2026.

Court documents state that a Dona Ana County Sheriff deputy was called to remove Pacheco from the building. When the deputy arrived, he found Pacheco yelling in the chamber and a group of people attempting to ask him to leave. The court documents state that Pacheco refused to leave and resisted arrest when the deputy tried to handcuff him.

Court documents state that Pacheco knew "consent to enter or remain" in the building had previously been denied to him.

Pacheco is charged with criminal trespass (unposted), resisting, evading/obstructing an officer(arrest), and disorderly conduct.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.