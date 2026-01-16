New Mexico’s 2026 Name a Snowplow contest winners announced

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation just announced the 2026 Name a Snowplow contest winners.

Now Las Cruces and the surrounding areas will be serviced by Chilly Changa and DuckDuckOrangeTruck. Ruidoso, Cloudcroft, and the surrounding areas will be serviced by Snowtorious and B.I.G. Scoop there it is ♪ ♪ ♪ .

"Thank you, New Mexico for another year of the most unique, fun, and New Mexico-inspired names for our hardworking snowplows," NMDOT stated. "These trucks play an important role in keeping our roads safe during the winter months, look for our newly named plows on roads near you."

Look at the complete map with the names of all the new snowplows across New Mexico below.