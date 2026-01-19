Ruidoso Downs ceases racing, future uncertain for racetrack from flooding threats

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ruidoso Downs Racetrack and Casino has announced it will have to cease operations at the current racetrack site as it "cannot be adequately protected from future flooding."

According to a news release on the Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino website, last week owner Johnny Trotter and General Manager Rick Baugh and the mayor of the Village of Ruidoso, Lynn Crawford, traveled to Santa Fe to meet with state officials on further flood mitigation efforts, "only to find out that the racetrack is not sustainable now or for many years to come."

The racetrack has flooded several times in recent years as Ruidoso struggles with the lasting impacts of the devastating 2024 wildfires.

"It has now become clear that, even with proposed flood mitigation work done on-site and off-site upstream, Ruidoso Downs Racetrack cannot be adequately protected from future flooding," the release states. It goes on to say that as continuing operations at the current site of Ruidoso Downs Racetrack is not feasible, the racing schedule will be run at the Downs at Albuquerque. The 2026 NM Bred Sale, and the Super Select sale will still be held at the Ruidoso Downs Sales pavilion as scheduled.

In a separate statement, Mayor Crawford called the decision to not host the 2026 season heartbreaking for the community, but expressed optimism for the future of the racetrack to bring back racing by Memorial Day 2027.

"We rose from the ashes of the South Fork and Salt Fires, and we are rebuilding after devastating floods," Mayor Crawford said in the statement. "We will all continue recovery efforts, and we will persevere. To our racing families, horsemen, visitors, and fans: we miss you already, and we are working every single day to welcome you back in 2027. Ruidoso remains open, our community remains strong, and our commitment to the sport of quarter horse racing remains unwavering."