Scam Alert: Phone calls demanding money from Las Cruces residents

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are warning of an increase of scam phone calls soliciting money from residents.

"The callers are using sophisticated software that mimics phone numbers of either a law enforcement agency, such as the Las Cruces Police Department, or the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, the 911 call center for Las Cruces and most of Dona Ana County," a police department spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson says that the scammers are demanding money. One resident was asked for $2,000. The resident was told the scammers would send police to arrest them on a warrant if the payment was not received.

"No law enforcement agency or dispatch center will ever call residents and ask for money," the spokesperson explained. "Residents who receive such a call are encouraged to simply hang up and refrain from interacting with the caller. Never provide personal or financial information to someone you do not know."

If you have fallen victim, call (575) 526-0795.