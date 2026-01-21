Woman accused of kidnapping El Paso child caught outside of Carrizozo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a child from El Paso and attempting to move the child through New Mexico. The Sheriff's Office says that the woman is the child's mother, but that she only has limited visitation with the child. The child lives with his father in El Paso, officials say.

This incident happened on January 14, 2026. The mother checked the child out of school in El Paso and started driving north into New Mexico, according to officials. The Sheriff's Office was then alerted to the situation. Deputies were able to track the woman down in Carrizozo and stop her car just outside of the town. They rescued the child and reunited him with his father.

Officials have not released the name of the woman. They say that her case was referred to the El Paso Police Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.