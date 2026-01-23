Hiker finds ancient remains near Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ancient remains have been located in near Alamogordo in Otero County. The Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, a hiker reported finding a skull in the creek bed along the Alamo Canyon Trail.

Detectives then went out to the area and found the human remains. The Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) then started looking into the case.

On Thursday morning, the OMI Anthropology Team found that the skull belonged to a set of ancient remains. The remains are estimated to be well over 100 years old. The remains exhibited apparent cultural markings, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The skull will be released to the State Historic Preservation Office for appropriate handling and preservation, the office explained.