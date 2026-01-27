$1,000 reward for information on hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces & Doña Ana County is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist.

The hit-and-run happened on January 9, 2026, on Holman Road near the intersection of Barksdale Loop.

Officials with Crime Stoppers say that the bicyclist and the car were both traveling north at the time of the crash. The car then drove off south. The vehicle is described as white, possibly a truck, with cab and side marker lights. This is the only photo provided by Crime Stoppers:

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces & Doña Ana County

Tips can be submitted completely anonymously through the P3 Tips app, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting NMCrimeStoppers.org.