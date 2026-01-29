Las Cruces woman charged with assaulting a Deputy U.S. Marshal

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces woman is accused of assaulting a Deputy United States Marshal during an attempted arrest.

Joann Rickman, 55, has been charged by criminal complaint, federal prosecutors say.

Court documents state that on November 6, 2025, the U.S. Marshals Service Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team tried executing a federal arrest warrant at a Las Cruces house. Court documents allege that Rickman, the homeowner, became combative. She is accused of kicking, spitting, and trying to bite the deputy who was trying to get her into handcuffs.

Federal prosecutors say that the deputy suffered a sprained thumb and potential exposure to a communicable disease.

Officials charged Rickman with assault of an officer of the United States resulting in physical contact. She could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.