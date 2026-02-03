Ben Ray Luján files for re-election to the U.S. Senate

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Senator Ben Ray Luján filed paperwork Tuesday with the New Mexico Secretary of State to seek re-reelection in the United States Senate.

“I look forward to continuing to travel the state and listening to New Mexicans from every walk of life. New Mexico is a special place we are proud to call home. Together, we will keep fighting to protect our values and build a future that works for all New Mexicans.”

According to Luján's campaign, he has focused on making life more affordable for New Mexicans, lowering health care costs, connecting families to the internet and more.

When Luján was elected into office he became the first Hispanic to represent New Mexico in the Senate in more than 40 years, Lujan's campaign says.