Couples say “I Do” at free Valentine’s Day walk-up wedding in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Love was in the air this morning as couples gathered at Plaza de Las Cruces to take part in a free walk-up wedding ceremony hosted by Morning Star Church.

Held on Valentine’s Day, the annual event offered couples the opportunity to say “I do” without the cost or planning of a traditional ceremony. About 10 couples tied the knot during this year’s celebration.

Christina and Victor Martinez were among them. The couple said they are planning a larger wedding celebration in July but decided they didn’t want to wait any longer to be married.

“I love her, and we want to spend the rest of my life with her,” Victor Martinez said.

With assistance from Morning Star Church, the couple made their marriage official during the morning ceremony, surrounded by cheers from family, friends and onlookers.

The walk-up wedding tradition began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for couples to get married while maintaining social distancing. Now in its fifth year, organizers say the event continues to draw couples eager for a simple and meaningful ceremony.

For many couples, the day was about recognizing a love they say they always knew was there.

“She has always been there in front of me and in my life, and I didn’t know,” Victor Martinez said. “But now that I found her again, I know that she was the one.”

Adolfo Rankin-Silk said he knew early on his partner would play a significant role in his life.

“When I first met him, I knew he was going to be a large part of my life,” Rankin-Silk said. “I just didn’t know it was going to be in marriage.”

Newlyweds described married life in simple but heartfelt terms. “Absolutely wonderful,” one groom said.

Christina Martinez encouraged other couples not to hesitate.

“People love each other and they really love each other, and they want to be together,” she said. “Just go for it.”

Morning Star Church leaders say they hope the Valentine’s Day tradition continues to grow in the years ahead, spreading a message of love and unity across the community.