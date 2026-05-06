Arson arrest in NMSU fires, police urge caution

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State University Police arrested Robin Appleton, 58, after a series of arson incidents at the campus over a 24-hour period.

Appleton is charged with three counts of arson over $500 and one count of larceny. All the charges are fourth-degree felonies.

Between May 3 and May 4 NMSU Fire and Police responded after palm trees were set on fire near the Delta Zeta sorority house. Trees were also set on fire between Hardman and Jacobs Undergraduate Learning Center and Dominici Hall, and between Branson Library and Foster Hall.

NMSU Police continue to investigate and have increased patrols to ensure the safety of the campus community.

Appleton was identified after NMSU Police asked the community for help in providing information on the arsons and on the woman caught on security footage.

“I appreciate the community’s due diligence,” NMSU Police Chief Justin Dunivan said. “We received numerous tips to help with our investigation, and I'm incredibly grateful for the hard work of everyone involved in solving this case.”

NMSU Police and Fire encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings and of any strangers in the area and offer the following safety tips: