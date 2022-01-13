Albuquerque police respond to 3 killings in 10-hour span

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Amid growing concern about violent crime in New Mexico’s most populous city, Albuquerque police say detectives responded to three different homicide scenes in a 10-hour span overnight. Police said the first homicide victim was a man whose daughter called 911 to report he’d been shot at a home early Wednesday evening . According to police, the shooter left the scene before officers arrived. Police said the second homicide involved a man found dead at a motel after officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly before midnight. The third killing involved a person found dead in an alley behind a business early Thursday morning.