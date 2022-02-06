Belen man indicted in hit-and-run crash that left a boy dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a driver suspected in a December hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Albuquerque has been indicted. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Sergio Almanza of Belen is facing six charges in the case including homicide by vehicle, driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with evidence. Almanza surrendered to authorities in southwest New Mexico seven weeks after the fatal crash. He remains jailed without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14. Authorities say Pronoy Bhattacharya was with his family on Dec. 12 as they walked across a street. Police say Almanza was driving an illegal off-road vehicle and allegedly ran a red light before hitting the boy and then fleeing the scene.