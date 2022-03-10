New Mexico inmate stabs officer at state prison in Grants

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Corrections Department says a corrections officer was stabbed by an inmate at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility. Officials said it happened Tuesday night while the officer was locking down a housing unit. Authorities are still investigating how it happened, but noted that the officer is recovering. Court documents show that nearly a year ago, the inmate had attacked an officer at the Chaves County Detention Center with a screwdriver while he was waiting to be sentenced for his girlfriend’s murder. A judge sentenced him to 20 years for that killing. He was recently moved to the prison in Grants to serve the sentence.