Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 10:01 AM

New Mexico inmate stabs officer at state prison in Grants

KVIA

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Corrections Department says a corrections officer was stabbed by an inmate at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility. Officials said it happened Tuesday night while the officer was locking down a housing unit. Authorities are still investigating how it happened, but noted that the officer is recovering. Court documents show that nearly a year ago, the inmate had attacked an officer at the Chaves County Detention Center with a screwdriver while he was waiting to be sentenced for his girlfriend’s murder. A judge sentenced him to 20 years for that killing. He was recently moved to the prison in Grants to serve the sentence.

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content