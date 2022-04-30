Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

By PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

Calmer weather conditions in northern New Mexico have helped over 1,000 firefighters battling the nation’s largest active wildfire. But fire managers warn of windy conditions expected in the coming days, and officials urged residents to remain vigilant for further possible evacuation orders. A fire operations official says the fire’s rapid growth forced crews on Friday to repeatedly change positions because of dangerous conditions. No injuries were reported. The official says improved weather Saturday aided firefighting efforts. The fire has burned at least 166 homes. Wildfires also are burning elsewhere in New Mexico and in Arizona.