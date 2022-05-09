Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
Published 8:58 AM

3 found dead in Albuquerque parking lot in murder-suicide

KVIA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a man shot and killed two teenagers before turning the gun on himself in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officers responded to reports of a man shooting himself in the head in the parking lot of a Party City store on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the 53-year-old man and a boy and girl—both 16 years old and shot. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesman says investigators are looking into a history the man had with the girl and her family. They say he knew both teens but did not elaborate on their relationship.

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content