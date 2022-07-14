Judge dismisses murder charge against former Las Cruces cop

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a second-degree murder charge against a former Las Cruces police officer accused of killing a man two years ago.

The Las Cruces Sun News reported Thursday that after half an hour of contentious arguments, 3rd Judicial Judge Douglas Driggers dismissed the charge via a directed verdict.

That ended the trial of 29-year-old Christopher Smelser, which began on Monday.

Authorities said Smelser and another police officer chased 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela after he ran from a traffic stop in February 2020.

The two officers eventually caught up to Valenzuela. Smelser eventually put Valenzuela into a chokehold that prosecutors alleged gradually ended the victim’s life.

Smelser was later fired from the police department and indicted by a grand jury in Valenzuela’s death.

It led to a settlement in which the city of Las Cruces agreed to pay Valenzuela’s family $6.5 million and ban the use of chokeholds by its police officers.