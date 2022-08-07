Police: Farmington woman has recanted her kidnapping story

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Farmington woman who filed a false kidnapping report will not be facing charges, according to authorities.

The woman told police on Aug. 1 that two husky men pulled her off a sidewalk into a van that had blackened windows and no license plate.

She said it occurred in front of a busy car wash and was able to fight off the alleged attackers.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe announced Saturday that the woman has recanted her story and asked the public to exercise compassion for her.

“We have decided not to press charges,” Hebbe said. “That was ultimately my decision after we talked to the District Attorney’s Office.

“What we have here is a family and a young lady who is in crisis and right now she is actively seeking help for that which certainly is our goal,” Hebbe added. “We put bad guys in jail. We don’t put people who are in crisis in jail.”

Hebbe said about 200 hours went into the police department’s investigation and he praised detectives for finding the truth.