The Juárez food bank helps thousands of families monthly; seeking donations

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez's food bank or Banco de Alimentos de Cd. Juarez has been operating for almost a year now.

According to Director Marco Torrez, the food bank is currently assisting over 6,200 families per month. The main goal by the end of 2024 is to be helping over 10,000.

There are some food items the food bank has been lacking lately, such as rice, beans, and canned food, among others.

ABC-7 also spoke with one of the volunteers who is also a leader in one of the communities the food bank assists, she says what the bank also needs the most are volunteers in the community.

So far this year, the food bank has had over 1,200 volunteers in the first two months of 2024.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

