El Paso Native’s Cosmic Journey: Voyager Mission honors Brian Martin Stangle’s lifelong dream

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a groundbreaking venture, Celestis, Inc., a pioneer in memorial spaceflight services, is poised to launch its deep space Voyager Mission, the Enterprise Flight, on January 8 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

This momentous mission, conducted in partnership with United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket, bears witness to the poignant story of El Paso resident Brian Martin Stangle, fulfilling his lifelong dream of venturing into the cosmos.

According to Celestis, Brian Stangle, a native of El Paso, aspired to become an astronaut, but faced obstacles due to health challenges.

Undeterred, his love for space endured through passionate engagement with sci-fi shows, books, and films. In an extraordinary journey, Brian and his family explored the world, residing in Belgium for three years and traversing Kenya, Italy, Egypt, Greece, and Europe.

Though unable to reach the stars during his life, Brian's adventurous spirit and global explorations enriched his existence.

Celestis states that Brian's dream will be realized as his remains become part of a spacecraft carrying DNA, cremated remains, and MindFiles of over 200 individuals.

Notable figures such as Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, and DeForest Kelley from Star Trek will join this Voyager Mission, creating a grand Star Trek Reunion. Special effects master Douglas Trumbull and participants from across the globe, as noted by Celestis, will contribute to this extraordinary celestial journey.

Nichelle Nichols a "Star Trek" star, died at the age of 89 (Courtesy: Paramount Television)

DeForest Kelley (left) a "Star Trek" star, died at the age of 79. James Doohan (middle) a "Star Trek" star, died at the age of 85 (Courtesy: Paramount Television)

The flight will also carry the DNA of three esteemed American Presidents – George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

John F. Kennedy was an American politician who served as the 35th president of the United States from 1961. Courtesy: Consolidated News Pictures / B.E. Gene Forte

As per Celestis, the ULA Vulcan rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral, propelling a lunar lander towards the Moon before continuing into a heliocentric orbit around the sun. Renamed Enterprise Station, this celestial outpost will become humanity's furthest point, embarking on an endless journey, potentially awaiting discovery by a distant civilization.

Celestis mentions that while reservations for the Enterprise Flight are closed, those interested in honoring loved ones or sending DNA into deep space can connect with Celestis for its upcoming Voyager Mission, the Infinite Flight, tentatively scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

If you would like to watch live on January 8, 2024, at 11:30 p.m., click here.