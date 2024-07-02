Town hall for Ruidoso wildfire, flood victims happening this evening

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) will hold a Virtual Fire and Flood Recovery Town Hall at 5:30 PM today.

Residents and business owners will be able to get information on recovery efforts after the recent fires and flooding in Ruidoso and the surrounding areas.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford and Mescalero Apache Tribe Vice President Duane Duffy will speak, as well as several DHSEM and FEMA officials.

The town hall will be livestreamed on Zoom and on Facebook.

Residents can also get help at Disaster Recovery and Resource Center, located at the following places: