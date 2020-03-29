Watch LIVE: Gov. Abbott gives virus briefing as Texas cases top 2,500 with 34 deaths

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was holding a Sunday afternoon news conference from the state Capitol in Austin to provide an update to Texans on the state's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, Texas health officials reported that the state now has 2,552 cases across 118 counties, including 34 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. Officials said 25,483 people have been tested statewide so far.

The governor said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was in the process of converting the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas as a temporary healthcare facility, capable initially of holding up to 250 beds, if needed, with the potential for more.

He said they were also looking at setting up similar temporary care centers in El Paso and other key Texas cities where such care might be needed. The Army Corps said it was examining hotels and other sites that could be adaptable to provide care.

Gov. Abbott also issued a quarantine order for all travelers arriving in Texas from the state Louisiana, whether by road or air. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety would enforce his order.

He also expanded the list of cities from which air passengers coming to Texas would need to self-quarantine immediately after arrival for 14-days. The new cities added included Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago as well as anyone arrving from the states of California and Washington.

Another executive order signed by Abbott on Sunday forbid the release of "dangerous felons" from jails and prisons across Texas due to the virus outbreak. While Abbott said he "wants to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in jails," releasing certain prisoners would only make the state "less safe" during a time of crisis.

Abbott's was joined at Sunday's briefing by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, and Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.