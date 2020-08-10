When could unemployed Texans start to receive extra $400?

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Although President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving unemployed Americans more money, there's no word on when Texans could see it.

Over the weekend, the president signed a memorandum that would give unemployed Americans an extra $400 a week. Of that, $300 would come from the federal government, and Texas would have to cover an additional $100.

ABC affiliate KTRK contacted Texas Workforce Commission to find out when people could start to see the money.

"We're currently reviewing the presidential memorandum and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available," the agency said in a statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office was also asked if he would increase benefits an extra $100. As of Monday, his office hadn't responded.

Not everyone would be eligible for the extra money. According to the presidential memorandum, you would have to receive a minimum of $100 in unemployment a week.

In Texas, the lowest amount someone could receive is $69, which means not all Texans would receive the extra money. If the state elects to pay the extra $100, we've asked where the money will come from.

Since June 9, Texas has borrowed more than $2.6 billion for unemployment benefits.

In the past, the governor said Texans wouldn't get hit with a tax increase to pay for the borrowed funds. However, TWC officials said Monday that they couldn't rule anything out.