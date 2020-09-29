Watch LIVE: Gov. Abbott briefing on Lake Jackson brain-eating amoeba that killed Texas boy

Texas

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Lake Jackson on Tuesday to see how the city is dealing with its water quality emergency following the death of a child from a brain-eating amoeba.

He issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County and a boil water order is in place for Lake Jackson.

State and city officials have worked to flush and disinfect the city's system after tests revealed the possible presence of genetic material related to the amoeba in three water samples, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

The amoeba was suspected in the local water supply after 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre died on Sept. 8. McIntyre played at a civic center fountain before becoming ill, and the attraction was closed as a precaution.

The amoeba, known as naegleria fowleri, typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That's why it's important that residents not get water in their noses until the supply is deemed safe. It can be used for cooking, bathing and drinking as long as it's boiled.

The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria fowleri.

Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.