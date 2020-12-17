Texas woman dies from Covid-19 just 2 months after giving birth

Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Jennifer Mendoza, of Grapevine gave birth to her fourth child in October.

A few days after coming home from the hospital with her healthy baby girl, Mendoza developed breathing problems.

Mendoza returned to the emergency room and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. She never went home.

Mendoza died on Dec. 3, her 34th birthday, according to ABC affiliate WFAA. She is survived by her husband and four young children.

"Her kids were everything," Mendoza's brother, David Mendoza, told WFAA in a recent interview. "To her last minute, she still kept fighting for them."

"I’m going to tell them every day for the rest of their lives that their mother was the most beautiful person on this earth," he added, "the most compassionate and the most big-hearted."