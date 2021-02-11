Watch LIVE: Texas education chief discusses school funding, STAAR test & more

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Tribune at 11 a.m. Thursday was holding a discussion with Texas education commissioner Mike Morath.

He'll discuss the state of public education in Texas, including the STAAR test, funding last session’s school finance bill, learning loss, broadband access and more.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Morath as education commissioner in 2016. In this role, he heads the Texas Education Agency, which oversees pre-kindergarten through high school education for more than 5 million Texas students. Previously, Morath served on the Dallas ISD board of trustees, where he focused on academic improvements.