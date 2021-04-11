Nearly 1/3 of Texans have received virus vaccine, but state now getting fewer doses

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The percentage of Texans who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine is nearing one-third, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control on Sunday.

The CDC reported 31.5% of Texas’ population has been given at least one vaccine dose, with 19% being fully vaccinated.

The word comes as Texas expects to receive fewer vaccine doses for use this week because of production problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, state health officials said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said more than 1.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses will be shipped to providers across Texas. The state will be getting 350,000 fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for use this week.

The CDC has told states to expect smaller weekly allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not meet quality standards.

Meantime, state health officials reported more than 1,700 new Covid-19 cases and 26 new deaths Sunday.

Health leaders reported 1,725 new cases Sunday, plus 47 previously unreported cases. Of the 3 million-plus cases for the pandemic in Texas, an estimated 65,106 are active.

Johns Hopkins University data show an average of 3,362 current Covid-19 hospitalizations in Texas. Per capita rates of new cases being reported show 29 of the top 30 are in west Texas counties.