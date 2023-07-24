Skip to Content
Texas

Texas governor to defy DOJ request to remove floating barriers in Rio Grande

Workers help deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, July 11. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico.
Eric Gay/AP
Workers help deploy a string of large buoys to be used as a border barrier at the center of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, July 11. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico.
By
New
Published 10:03 AM

Originally Published: 24 JUL 23 11:35 ET

Updated: 24 JUL 23 11:37 ET

By CNN

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will not be ordering floating barriers to be removed from the Rio Grande in defiance of the US Department of Justice.

“Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden following last week’s DOJ request to remove the barriers. “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content