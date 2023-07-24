Texas governor to defy DOJ request to remove floating barriers in Rio Grande

Originally Published: 24 JUL 23 11:35 ET

Updated: 24 JUL 23 11:37 ET

By CNN

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will not be ordering floating barriers to be removed from the Rio Grande in defiance of the US Department of Justice.

“Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden following last week’s DOJ request to remove the barriers. “Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

