Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is running for reelection to 5th term

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott is running for reelection to a fifth two-year term in the largely blue state of Vermont. Scott announced his reelection bid on Saturday, saying there’s more work to do. He said during his four terms he and his team have worked to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect the most vulnerable. While progress has been made, he said there’s more work to do and to accomplish that the Democrat-controlled legislature needs to be more balanced. Scott and the legislature have clashed over spending and taxes. The Republican governor was a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

