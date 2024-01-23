Canutillo ISD to address reduction in costs and staffing

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Tuesday's meeting was rescheduled from Monday based off an incident that occurred at the meeting Monday night. Officials with Canutillo I.S.D. informed ABC-7 that is not accurate. Tuesday's meeting is a regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting that happened on Monday was a community meeting, unrelated to Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting. We apologize for the error.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, Canutillo I.S.D will be addressing the reduction of costs and staffing within the district.

As usual, there will be an open forum in which anyone can address the board.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the Canutillo I.S.D Administration Office, located at 7965 Artcraft, El Paso, TX.

