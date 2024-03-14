8-year-old El Paso girl dies in Hudspeth County crash

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- An 8-year-old girl from El Paso is dead after the car she was riding in crashed on I-10 east in Hudspeth County.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson says that the car was traveling east, about eight miles west of Van Horn, when it veered off the road, rolled over, and came to a rest on its side.

There were four people inside of the car, including the 8-year-old girl who died. No other deaths or injuries were reported in connection with the crash. Detectives are still looking into the crash.

Texas DPS has not identified anyone involved in the crash, including the girl who died.

This happened March 13, 2024 at 4:06 a.m. CT.