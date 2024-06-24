El Paso’s Project ARRIBA getting $350,000 from state for healthcare, education training program

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso-based Project ARRIBA is getting a year-long $350,000 grant to fund its Educare: Elevating Nursing and Education in El Paso project. The grant is coming from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, part of his $6.3 million Texas Talent Connection announcement, awarding funding to innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs. The Governor's Office says the project has awarded over $50 million since 2015.

Project ARRIBA's grant will provide nursing, education, and healthcare training for underserved and at-risk El Pasoans. State officials say the project helps enrollees succeed in college and get jobs in high-demand fields after graduation.

“Texas dominates the nation in job creation thanks to the strength of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce,” Governor Abbott said. “Continuing to meet growing workforce demands across existing and emerging industries is critical to expand opportunities for prosperity for more Texas families."

The other grants are going to programs helping communities across Texas.