GoFundMe releases hub of verified fundraisers for Hurrican Beryl support efforts

Published 11:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- GoFundMe has released a hub of verified fundraisers you can donate to to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl. It's called the Hurricane Beryl Relief Hub.

There you can find information on how to start a fundraiser for friends or family affected by Beryl. You are encouraged to share the link to the hub across social media to spread awareness.

Funds will go directly towards people who are seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers. For more information, click here.

Valeria Medina

