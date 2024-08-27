Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces $148 billion investment to improve transportation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a $148 billion dollar investment to improve transportation in Texas. The Governor's Office says this investment includes a 10-year master plan that has projects aimed at improving infrastructure, safety, mobility, and maintenance.

Of that $148 billion, $104 billion was unanimously adopted by TxDot for the 10-year transportation plan. It also includes over $43 billion for development and maintenance. The Governor's Office says this sum is a $5.6 billion increase from 2023.

Projects are set to be underway for the 2025 Unified Transportation Program, with many roadways being listed in Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways List. Projects are carefully considered based on how effective they are in addressing areas such as pavement condition, safety, capacity, and rural connectivity.

Two El Paso roads have made it to Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways List; according to the list, Patriot Fwy/US 54 and Gateway Blvd/IH 10 are the most congested roads in El Paso.

From Gateway Blvd/IH 10/US 180 to the Cesar Chavez Border Highway/SL 375, the annual congestion cost is $8,574,193.

From Patriot Fwy/US 54 to Hawkins Blvd, the annual congestion cost is $20,223,600.