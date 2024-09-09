Skip to Content
FBI demonstrates crimes scene investigation techniques with giant blast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- FBI agents in El Paso underwent blast training in the desert today.

FBI bomb technicians and the evidence response team members had the chance to create a post-blast scene to simulate a real explosion, and the investigation that follows.

Bomb technicians used military and mining explosives, including explosives that can be made at home. 

Agents learned about the visual and auditory affects of explosives, including safety procedures.

FBI El Paso officials say this training is meant to keep agents prepared for any situation.

"It's not that often I will say that our special agent bomb technicians, they get called out pretty often," a spokesperson eplained. "Not that it's, you know, there's an explosions, but they they don't leave anything to chance."

The FBI says El Paso police officers also participated in today's training.

