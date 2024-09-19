Skip to Content
Texas

Nightly closures planned for San Elizario Road in September, October

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario Road (FM 1110) will be closed from Alameda Avenue to Richfield Street nightly for six weeks as El Paso Electric makes energy delivery system enhancements.

The closures are set to start September 22 to October 31, 2024 from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. That does not include Friday or Saturday nights.

"To safely work on these upgrades, commuters are asked to follow detour signage and respect construction barricades," El Paso Electric officials explained. "Closure and traffic detours will be assisted by local law enforcement and Apache Barricade & Sign."

