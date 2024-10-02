Skip to Content
Texas Council on Family Violence hosts hybrid town hall releasing domestic violence data in Texas

Published 9:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to raise awareness and spread information on the rates of domestic violence, Texas Council on Family Violence hosted a hybrid town hall releasing data from 2023.

According to the data, 205 murders occurred statewide, and that includes 4 children. In El Paso, 4 murders occurred of the 205.

Of the 205 deaths, 179 were women and 26 were men.

Data also shows a firearms was used in the deaths of 129 women and 13 men.

Data shows there were 11 fewer murder than 2022, but the number of intimate partner homicides is up by 13% from 5 years ago.

