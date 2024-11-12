Blanca Trout declines Canutillo ISD Board position after being voted back in

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Canutillo ISD Board member Blanca Trout, who was recently reelected to the position, just released a letter saying she is declining the opportunity to take office once more.

Trout resigned from her position in October, citing personal matters.

"Serving the families of Canutillo for the past eight years has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Trout explained in her letter. "I am grateful to each of you for allowing me to be part of this incredible journey. Thank you for the faith and support you have shown me over the years. I wish the Board, Superintendent, and all the dedicated employees of CISD the very best as they continue to work toward making Canutillo ISD the best district in Texas."