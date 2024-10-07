Blanca Trout resigns from Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Blanca Trout just resigned from the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees effective immediately.

The district just made the announcement. Trout, who had been running for a third term in office, cited personal reasons for her departure from office. Trout added that she is also withdrawing from the race.

"She was one of 10 candidates vying for four spots on the Canutillo school board," the Canutillo ISD Board announced Monday.

“On behalf of the students and employees of the District, I wish her well and thank her for her service to the Canutillo community,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz.

The Trout family was in the local headlines in October 2024 when Trout's husband was murdered. ABC-7 has been following the case since it happened.