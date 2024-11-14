Texas AG secures $83 million from Kroger in opioid settlement

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just secured a $83 million statewide settlement with Kroger, the chain that owns Albertsons, for "practices that contributed to the opioid epidemic in Texas."

The AG's Office explained that the settlement is the latest in Paxton's efforts to secure agreements with pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.

"To date, Attorney General Paxton has obtained over $3 billion in legal settlements with drug manufacturers and other entities for their roles in the national opioid epidemic," his office explained. "Funds from statewide opioid settlements are dedicated to opioid abatement and overseen by the Texas Opioid Council."

Local and county governments in the Texas Opioids Multidistrict Litigation are being encouraged to sign onto the settlement to receive benefits and remediations to help their residents. These local governments will get direct payments and grants for opioid abatement funding.

“We’ve worked relentlessly to hold major pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies accountable for their role in the national opioid epidemic that has created so much suffering in our State,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to securing justice for Texas.”