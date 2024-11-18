Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces new Dementia Prevention Research Institute of Texas initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick just announced his new major legislative initiative in the Texas Senate, the Dementia Prevention Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT).

Patrick highlighted the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas as a model for the new program.

The new institute will focus on studying dementia, and especially Alzheimer's.

If passed by the legislature, voters must then approve the measure at the polls as a constitutional amendment.

Read Patrick's full letter announcing the program below: