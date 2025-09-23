Many Texas retailers can no longer sell THC to customers under 21

By Paul Cobler, The Texas Tribune

Sept. 23, 2025

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Tuesday approved an emergency rule to ban liquor license holders from selling THC products to anyone under the age of 21, the agency’s first step toward fulfilling an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that called for stricter regulation of the products.

The emergency rule, which also requires retailers to verify IDs at the point of sale and only applies to those that also sell alcohol, takes effect as soon as it is posted to the Texas Register, expected later Tuesday. The agency does not intend to begin enforcement until Oct. 1 to give it enough time to relay the age limit to retailers. TABC license holders found to be violating the rule after Oct. 1 will have their license revoked, according to the rule.

The commission approved the rule just hours after releasing its text to the public, and less than two weeks after Abbott ordered TABC and the Texas Department of State Health Services to ban sales of THC “to minors” and to require verification of ID of all customers attempting to buy the products. The Tuesday morning meeting was the first public step toward fulfilling the governor’s directive by either agency.

However, the TABC’s rule does not encompass the entire landscape of retailers that sell the products. There are about 60,000 TABC license holders, such as restaurants and liquor stores, that can’t sell THC to people under 21 under the new rule. The rule wouldn’t apply to smoke shops, gas stations and online retailers that do not sell liquor and presumably do not have a liquor license with TABC. TABC communications director Chris Porter said the Department of State Health Services will be tasked with drafting its own rule for the remaining retailers, and enforcement may eventually be moved over to TABC.

TABC rules approved on an emergency basis are only in effect for up to 180 days, suggesting that the agency will formally adopt the 21 age limit and other regulations by then. The formal rulemaking process includes further public meetings and testimony and is expected to begin at the commission’s next meeting on Nov. 18. Conversations between TABC and DSHS to further determine regulatory duties for each agency are ongoing, Porter said.

TABC, which primarily regulates the sale of alcohol in the state, pointed to potential harms to minors as the justification for the emergency rule.

“TABC has learned that many of its licensed alcoholic beverage businesses engage in the retail sale of [THC products] of varying types and potency, and many of those businesses allow minors to purchase those products,” the agency wrote in the text of the rule.

The executive order came after the Texas Legislature spent the better part of the year debating a total ban or stricter regulations for the industry. A total ban approved by both the House of Representatives and the Senate was vetoed in June by Abbott. The governor then put THC regulation on the agenda for two consecutive special sessions over the summer, but lawmakers were unable to find a compromise before the end of the second session early this month.

Rather than call a third special session, Abbott issued his executive order, bypassing the Legislature. The decision has put Abbott at odds with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who said the Senate will not accept anything short of a total ban.

After months of uncertainty over the Legislature’s consideration of a total ban, THC industry representatives largely celebrated Abbott’s order at the time, saying it would allow THC to further establish itself as a legitimate industry in the state. Owners and managers of smoke shops interviewed by the Texas Tribune said an age limit of 21 to purchase THC products is already being enforced by most distributors, so the regulations are not expected to be overly arduous.

Which age limit to enshrine

Lukas Gilkey, the CEO of Austin-based manufacturer of hemp-derived products Hometown Hero, called the commission’s approval “historic” and long overdue.

“For them to do this today is actually a really big deal for the industry and legitimizes the industry, so it’s an honor to be here and have them do that,” Gilkey said.

Mark Bordas, executive director of trade association the Texas Hemp Business Council, called the TABC rule a great start and said he expects TABC and DSHS to be able to work together to create a smooth regulatory process throughout the formal rulemaking period.

Betsy Jones, director of policy and strategy for Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth, noted her advocacy group had little time to review the rule proposal before the meeting and urged the agency to take careful consideration when reviewing how best to regulate hemp products in the state going forward.

“We know there’s still problems with alcohol, so we don’t want to see the same problems starting to happen because we opened up access to something without thinking about these issues.

Several advocates against the use of THC products testified against the rules as they were drafted entirely.

Aubree Adams, director of advocacy for Citizens for a Safe and Healthy Texas, advocated for the agency to increase the age restriction to prohibit anyone under the age of 25 from buying THC products, arguing the brain needs to be completely developed to reduce risk to people using cannabis products. Adams also noted that a large percentage of hemp products are purchased online, where TABC’s rule does not apply.

Christine Scruggs, an outspoken advocate against any recreational use of cannabis products, said her son struggled with THC dependency and suffered mental health effects from it before undergoing treatment.

“I no longer believe that any safe age is OK for hemp or cannabis products. Any person could be affected,” Scruggs testified.

Other regulations could require a state law

Abbott’s order called only for a ban of sales to minors, leaving the specific age that is set up to the agencies. However, the governor repeatedly called on lawmakers to prohibit THC products to those under 21 during the legislative sessions.

DSHS was tasked with reviewing current rules and possibly adding stricter labeling and testing requirements, improving recordkeeping to facilitate oversight and increasing licensing fees to support enforcement. The order also calls for DSHS and TABC to work with the Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement on existing rules.

Along with its rulemaking process, TABC, DSHS, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and other relevant agencies were tasked by Abbott with further studying how to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for the hemp industry. Abbott pointed to House Bill 309 from the second special session as the model for such a framework, which would need to be approved by the Legislature, Porter said.

Conversations are just beginning between various agencies to determine how that process will play out, Porter said.

Authored by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, the 149-page bill would have created a Texas Hemp Council to study and develop rules for THC products and establish hemp testing and licensing requirements. That would have included restrictions like banning the sale of hemp products within 1,000 feet of a church or school and on Sundays, similar to restrictions on liquor. It also outlawed manufacturers from selling smokeable flower hemp, something Abbott asked the Legislature to do in his call for the second special session that ended last week. Texas banned the sale of THC vape pens this month.

