Ysleta del Sur Pueblo names new Cacique Johnny Hisa

YSLETA DEL SUR PUEBLO (KVIA) -- The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo has announced the election of new Cacique Johnny (Juan R.) Hisa. Hisa assumes the Tribe's highest traditional and cultural leadership role after the passing of Cacique Jose G. Sierra Sr., who died in 2025.

The Tribe conducted its Annual Tribal Elections on December 31, 2025. In addition to naming Cacique Hisa, the Tribe also elected its 2026 Tribal Officials, who assumed office on January 6, 2026.

"The Pueblo thanks all community members who participated in the election process and recognizes the importance of civic engagement in preserving tribal governance and cultural values," a spokesperson for the Tribe stated.

The spokesperson says that Cacique Hisa has a leadership style rooted in humility, stewardship, and deep respect for tradition.

"Born on November 17, 1946, Cacique Hisa was born on the reservation during a time of economic hardship, when only a small number of deeply rooted families remained," the spokesperson explained. "He has spent his lifetime immersed in the cultural and ceremonial life of the Pueblo. His decades of service include roles as Tribal Dancer, Mayordomo, Capitan, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Alguacil (Tribal Sheriff). Cacique Hisa is widely known as a behind-the-scenes leader who prioritizes safeguarding ceremonial practices, mentoring traditional leaders, and ensuring ancestral customs are passed down to future generations rather than seeking public recognition."

The following is a list of individuals who were elected to serve as 2026 Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Tribal Officials: