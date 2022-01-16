Texas rabbi: Security training paid off in hostage standoff

By JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — U.S. and British authorities are continuing an investigation into the weekend standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended with an armed British national dead. The rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel was among four people taken hostage and credits past security training with everyone getting out safely. President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror. Authorities identified the captor as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram. The FBI said there was no early indication that anyone else was involved but has not provided a possible motive. The agency on Sunday night issued a statement calling the ordeal “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted” and said the Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating.