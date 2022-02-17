Families of American captives frustrated with Justice Dept.

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families of American hostages and detainees say they’re frustrated with the Justice Department over what they see as the agency’s refusal to consider prisoner exchanges that could get their loved ones home. The issue has surfaced in calls that families have had with Justice Department and other administration officials. Several countries or groups holding Americans, including Russia and the Taliban, have publicly floated the names of prisoners in the U.S. they want released. The Justice Department says it works with other federal agencies to bring Americans home in a manner consistent with the government’s ”no-concessions” policy in hostage matters.